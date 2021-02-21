Officials In Texas Investigating Ridiculous $17,000 Energy Bills After Storm Price Surge

PA Images

Officials in Texas are investigating people’s energy bills that dramatically increased in light of the state’s plummeting temperatures.

Texas has been hit with an extreme cold snap which has left around 30 people dead as temperatures dropped to -18°C (0°F).

In the wake of this, people turned up their heating in bid to stay warm, but it appears some energy suppliers appear to have taken advantage of the increase demand with one homeowner slapped with a $17,000 bill. Other residents have reported that their bills have gone up to be in the thousands as well.

The huge hike in prices sparked outrage throughout the state, something Texas officials say they’re now investigating.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott described the bills issued as being ‘unacceptable’. As per CNN, he said in a statement, ‘It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs.’

He continued:

To protect families, I am actively working with the Lieutenant Governor, the Speaker of the House and members of the Legislature to develop solutions to ensure that Texans are not on the hook for unreasonable spikes in their energy bills.

Commissioner Wayne Christian added, ‘Texans have gone through enough hardship during this winter storm without having to worry about unexpected additional energy costs.’

‘Our agency will do everything in our power to ensure utilities have plenty of time to get caught up on these unexpected expenses, so consumers are not unduly burdened,’ he continued.

Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) has also said that it is investigating the matter.

One supplier that hiked up its customers prices is Griddy. In a statement shared on Monday, February 15, the company said that the increase was due to a forecast failure meaning that Electric Reliability Council of Texas had an ‘insufficient generation plan’ that led them relying on ‘fast-responding, expensive replacement generation to meet the higher actual system load caused by the cold temperatures.’