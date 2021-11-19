Officials Issue Warning Over Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana After Series Of Overdoses
Connecticut state health officials have issued a warning following dozens of reports of fentanyl-laced marijuana.
Officials are investigating reports of fentanyl-laced marijuana after patients reportedly suffered opioid overdose symptoms, despite claiming they had only smoked marijuana.
In at least one case, the marijuana tested positive for fentanyl, a potent opioid that can be lethal in small doses, Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) reported.
DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said about the case in question:
This is the first lab-confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl in Connecticut and possibly the first confirmed case in the United States.
In a press release, the DPH revealed that there were several similar cases across different areas, but that no pattern had been found between them.
The department said:
The reported incidents were dispersed across Connecticut. Several jurisdictions had multiple overdoses with opioid symptoms attributed to marijuana, however, no pattern was detected.
As per New York Post, there have been three dozen incidents reported to the DPH since July, where patients claimed to have only been smoking marijuana but needed to be revived with naloxone, a drug that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
The Connecticut Overdose Response Strategy (CT ORS) urged the public to stay educated.
The DPH press release noted, ‘The CT ORS Team strongly advises all public health, harm reduction, and others working with clients who use marijuana to educate them about the possible dangers of marijuana with fentanyl.’
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.
