Oh No They Didn’t! University Launches Degree In Pantomime

Anyone who spends Christmases in theatres calling out ‘he’s behind you!’ and ‘oh no they didn’t!’ might consider themselves an expert in pantomime, but soon you’ll be able to go one step further with a degree on the subject.

The one-year masters course is set to begin next year at Staffordshire University, when students working both in and outside of the industry will be able to further their knowledge about all things panto.

Academics will be offered practical training in the performances as well as the chance to research the discipline, examining, in part, the role of pantomime in the 21st Century.

Robert Marsden, Associate Professor of Acting and Directing, said students will consider the art form in relation to ‘post Me Too and Black Lives Matter’, commenting: ‘We want to see how far we can take this’.

According to Marsden, per BBC News, questions on the course will include ‘how do we address the gender issues, how do we tell the story of Aladdin in 2021, how do we get that balance of male/female roles?’

Students can expect to create and produce their own original pantomime, which will be performed in the local community, as well as formal training, placements and work experience.

Marsden has stressed that the aim of the course is not solely to produce actors, directors and other staff for pantomimes, but that skills picked up on the course could also be transferred to other areas.

Jonathan Wilkes, principal of the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts, has helped to put the course together after regularly appearing in pantomime shows at the Regent Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent.

Commenting on the new degree, Wilkes said: ‘It has been a big part of my life and I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge and skills to support the next generation of panto professionals.’

The course will begin in September 2022.