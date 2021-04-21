Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen

Tay Jones/Facebook

A police offer shouted ‘blue lives matter’ at the scene of Ma’Khia Bryant’s death, a Black teenager who was fatally shot by a cop.

The 16-year-old, from Columbus, Ohio, was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon, April 20. Police arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call from the teen reporting an attempted stabbing.

Ma’Khia was shot after reportedly failing to comply with an officer’s request, and appearing to lunge at another person with a knife. Afterwards, with the crime scene cordoned off, police have attracted criticism for yelling ‘blue lives matter’ at bystanders.

In a Facebook video posted by Tay Jones, officers can be seen standing behind police tape, before one appears to say ‘blue lives matter’ to the upset crowd around them. This prompts immediate anger, with one person responding: ‘It’s an insult, especially at this place right now.’

The clip was later shared to Twitter, where it’s amassed more than one million views and swathes of similar sentiments. ‘Those police are so cowardly and clearly scared. If they genuinely thought it was a justified shooting, would they be so scared and defensive? I think not,’ one user wrote.

Ma’Khia was killed less than an hour before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Another commented: ‘Killing a 15yo who called police for help and then telling neighbours that Blue lives matter right after the Chauvin verdict stinks of retribution.’

The bodycam footage, in which a man can be heard shouting ‘she’s just a f*cking kid, man!’ as she falls to the ground, was released by interim Columbus police chief Michael Woods within hours of the incident in the interest of ‘transparency’.

The officer who shot the teen hasn’t been identified, but has been ‘taken off the street’ pending a full investigation into the incident, Reuters reports.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has since opened an inquiry into the case, with public safety director Ned Pettus Jr. asking for calm after a ‘devastating’ loss of life.

During a news conference, he said: ‘Fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers. BCI will conduct a fully independent investigation, which will be made public. If an officer has violated policy or the law, if they have, they will be held accountable.’

While Mayor Andrew Ginther expressed it was a ‘horrible, heartbreaking situation’ and ‘tragic day in the city of Columbus’, he also said the officer ‘took action to protect another young girl in our community’.

