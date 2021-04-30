Ohio Man Who Said He Couldn’t Be Arrested For Being Racist Arrested For Being Racist

As a Stow resident for over 25 years, it saddens me to think that this incident could in any way define our City for those who are otherwise unfamiliar with Stow. The community that I know and love absolutely condemns the behaviour displayed on the video, and instead, chooses the principles of kindness, tolerance and inclusivity to guide our daily actions and beliefs.

Let me be clear — there is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in the City of Stow.