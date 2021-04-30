Ohio Man Who Said He Couldn’t Be Arrested For Being Racist Arrested For Being Racist
Warning: Distressing Content and Offensive Language
A man has been arrested for being racist despite claiming that he couldn’t be.
James Rhodes hurled racist abuse at Kiauna Larkins while she was in her car with her three-year-old child, and even threatened to ‘blow [her] f*cking head off’.
Larkins was at a block of flats in Ohio to deliver food to one of its residents on April 17. It was after she drove around Rhodes’ car that the middle-aged man got out of his vehicle and verbally attacked her.
Larkins filmed the altercation where Rhodes can be heard shouting racial slurs at the mother, including calling her a ‘dumb Black f*cking n*****’.
Warning, distressing content and offensive language:
Other videos show people coming to Larkins’ defence before Rhodes starts verbally attacking them as well.
In the footage, Rhodes proceeded to proudly brand himself ‘racist,’ while continuing to shout at Larkins while encouraging both Larkins and bystanders to call the police. He bragged, ‘What they gonna’ do? Arrest me?’ Indy 100 reports.
A few days later, Stow Police Department did just that.
In the wake of Larkins’ video going viral, Stow Mayor John Pribonic issued a statement on Tuesday, April 27, saying there was ‘no place for violence, racism or intolerance’ in the city.
His statement, cited by CBS News, read:
As a Stow resident for over 25 years, it saddens me to think that this incident could in any way define our City for those who are otherwise unfamiliar with Stow. The community that I know and love absolutely condemns the behaviour displayed on the video, and instead, chooses the principles of kindness, tolerance and inclusivity to guide our daily actions and beliefs.
Let me be clear — there is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in the City of Stow.
Wyndham Ridge Apartments, where the incident took place, also issued a statement to say they had issued Rhodes with a notice to leave the premises.
They added that they are ‘committed to creating a safe, secure and inclusive environment at Wyndham Ridge’ and that they’d be taking further steps to resolve the situation.
In light of his arrest, Rhodes reportedly attempted to justify his actions, saying his anger got the best of him.
A spokesperson for Rhodes also said he doesn’t actually own any weapons, despite having threatened Larkins with using an AK-47. This is yet to be verified by police, however.
Rhodes has since been charged with hate crimes of aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
