Ohio Woman Fired By Hamilton County Sheriff ‘Because She’s A Lesbian’ Destroys Him In Bid For His Own Office

A female deputy sheriff has defeated her former boss, who she claims fired her because she’s a lesbian, in the Ohio Democratic primary election for the position of Sheriff.

Former Major and Commander of Jail and Court Services Charmaine McGuffey is suing her former boss, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, over claims he fired her because of her sexuality, and the fact she’s a woman.

Their battle continued outside of the courts when she she decided to run against him in the Democratic primary for the position of Sheriff, and won almost 70% of the vote.

It’s rare for a new candidate running against an incumbent in a primary to achieve such a landslide victory, which no doubt will serve as a lesson for Neil who has served as sheriff for two consecutive terms. Not only this, but the Hamilton County Democrats also endorsed McGuffey over Neil.

McGuffey will now go up against Bruce Hoffbauer, a Cincinnati police lieutenant, who was the only candidate in the Republican primary.

The voting will take place in November of this year, and if she beats him, she will become the first female LGBTQ+ sheriff in her state – something that is a huge achievement in itself, while giving a middle finger to the discrimination she says she has faced in the force.

McGuffey previously told LGBTQ Nation:

The current sheriff and I got into a pretty serious disagreement about the practice of him not holding officers accountable for use of force and harassment of women, female officers, and female inmates. He fired me. So after about a year or so of contemplating, I decided I can do a better job than him.

Neil has denied the claims, insisting McGuffey was fired because she created a hostile working environment and bullied her colleagues. However, she says all she did was speak out against the toxic working culture for women and LGBTQ+ staff.

Speaking after her win, McGuffey said she was ‘a little surprised’, telling Local12:

I knew we would win by a margin. I didn’t know it would be that large.

She explained that many Democrats were frustrated with Neil’s conservative politics, particularly after he stood on stage with President Donald Trump in 2016.

McGuffey told Cincinnati.com:

Quite frankly, my opponent has pretended to be a Democrat for many years now, when he’s actually much more aligned with the Tea Party Republicans.

Here’s to wishing her all the best in the next leg of her battle to become Sheriff.