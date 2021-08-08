OJ Simpson Avoids LA Over Fears He Will See Ex-Wife’s Killer
OJ Simpson has revealed he still has ‘trouble’ with Los Angeles as he believes his former wife’s killer is still out there somewhere.
It’s been 26 years since the world was brought to a standstill by footage of The Juice driving down an empty LA highway in that famous white bronco, but despite being forever associated with the city, OJ has revealed he avoids going back there over fears he may encounter the person responsible for the notorious 1994 murders.
Simpson, who was found not guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in a criminal trial in 1995, but was found responsible in a later civil trial, has always maintained his innocence, and in a new interview gave some rare comments about how the case continues to affect him.
Speaking to The Athletic as part of their 100 greatest NFL players series, the former San Francisco 49ers linebacker revealed ‘I have trouble with LA,’ before going on to explain ‘people may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.’
Now 74, Simpson maintains that while no one has ever been pinned for the murders, he had always believed the culprit would one day be caught.
‘I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?’ he said, adding ‘I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.’
In the wake of the trial of the century, Simpson moved to Miami, Florida, where he continued to land himself in legal trouble for a variety of offences. In 2008, he was sentenced to 33 years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, and was released on parole in 2017.
And while Simpson says he knows that most people still believe he did it, it sounds like he’s not losing too much sleep, with the former athlete saying he has a ‘good life.’
He said:
How many Americans, even today, wouldn’t like to live my life?
I don’t work. I play golf four or five days a week. I go out to dinner a couple of nights with friends. People want to buy me drinks. I’m always taking pictures with people. Ladies hug me.
The media won’t say it, but that is my life. I’m living a good life now.
