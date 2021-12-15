Human Remains Found In Rubbish Bag 40 Years Ago Identified As Missing Musician

Alamy/Twinsburg Police Department

Partial remains of a body which were found in a bin bag more than 40 years ago have been identified as Frank ‘Frankie’ Little Jr.

Frankie’s remains were discovered in a large bin bag on February 18, 1982. At the time, police were only able to determine basic information about the remains; that they belonged to an African-American male between 20 to 30 years old and approximately 5ft 6” tall.

Advert 10

The remains were reportedly believed to be a couple of years old and subject to blunt force trauma, with police ruling the death a homicide.

Frankie’s family’s DNA was analysed and a match to the remains was determined thanks to the work of the DNA Doe Project, a voluntary organisation that specialises in cracking hard cases by using genetic genealogy, who found the names of relatives and provided them to the police.

Twinsburg Police Department

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab analysed the DNA sample of a close family member and was able to confirm a match.

Advert 10

‘It’s definitely nice that we can give some answers to the family and hopefully they have some sense of closure,’ Twinsburg Detective Eric Hendershott said, per WEWS. ‘He had a life, and ultimately he ended up here in Twinsburg, with his life taken by another.’

According to the City of Twinsburg Police Department (CTPD), Frankie was born and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the mid-1960s, he was a guitarist and songwriter for R&B band the O’Jays in their early days. ‘He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and travelled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time,’ a statement from the band read.

Advert 10

According to police, he also served in the US Army for two years, which included a deployment to Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Frankie had a daughter who passed away in 2012. The CTPD said he also has a son who’s not yet been located or identified.

The musician was last known to reside in the area of E 105th and Superior Ave in Cleveland, and it is believed he was last alive in the mid-1970s.

Not much is known about his disappearance or what led to his death, with police continuing to investigate the case.

Advert 10