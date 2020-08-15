Oklahoma Man Arrested For Shooting Woman Who Removed His Nazi Flag Claims Self-Defence

Gardfield Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A man from Oklahoma who was arrested after shooting an unarmed woman who removed his Nazi flag has claimed he did it in self-defence.

Advert

Alexander Feaster, 45, from the town of Hunter, was charged back in June after allegedly shooting 26-year-old Kyndal McVey four times with his AR-15 as she ran away from his property with the flag. McVey had allegedly taken the flag on a dare.

Feaster, who has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon as well as shooting with intent to kill, has claimed that he believed himself to be in ‘imminent danger of death or great bodily harm’ after McVey took the flag.

You can find out more about this story in the following news report:

Advert

As per court documents obtained by the Mail Online, Feaster has described himself as ‘patriotic citizen’ and a ‘loyal American’ who had been acting in self-defence when he shot McVey.

Feaster also claimed he has been a target for threats on account of his extreme political opinions, and argued that McVey should have been charged with a hate crime, as well as theft, trespassing and public intoxication.

Feaster has stated that the swastika flags displayed outside his home ‘were associated in the public’s consciousness with the Third Reich and National Socialism’.

As reported by local TV affiliate Fox 4, McVey had been at a party across the street from Feaster at around 3am on June 28, when she accepted the dare.

Feaster Garfield County Sheriff's Office

McVey, who has thankfully survived the ordeal, sustained multiple gunshot injuries after being shot in the back and legs while running away. She has since had to spend several weeks in hospital, undergoing various surgeries.

Feaster was arrested without incident and taken into police custody. As per a probable cause affidavit, a total of 15 guns were recovered at his property and a chair was found positioned at the front of the house, facing the door. It’s suspected that Feaster had been ‘anticipating an incident’.

According to the affidavit:

Advert

There was a large ashtray containing several cigarette buts and a handcuff pouch containing handcuffs on a box next to the chair. It appeared that Mr Feaster was anticipating an incident to take place and had been watching from that spot.

A judge had since granted Feaster’s motion to lower his bond from $300,000 to $75,000. He was released shortly after this, but has been ordered not to make any contact with McVey.