Oklahoma Offers $2.1 Million Bounty To Bring In Bigfoot Alive

Oklahoma is offering a $2.1 million bounty for someone to bring in Bigfoot alive, and no we’re not kidding.

Oklahoma State Representative Justin Humphrey has recently called on the state’s Department of Wildlife Conservation to establish an annual hunting season in a bid to find the American folklore.

In a video posted on his Facebook page in January, the Republican discussed this year’s Bigfoot festival taking place in October and, as a way of promoting the festival, offered $25,000 to anyone who could bring him a real life Bigfoot.

He said in three minute-long video, ‘What we’re trying to do is promote that festival, promote that area [and] get people to come into that area because we believe that if people come to our area, they’re going to want to come back. […] We wanna’ do it, offer a bounty of $25,000 for a real life Bigfoot. We’re going to offer the opportunity to buy licenses and buy tags.’

Humphrey continued:

Our goal is not to kill Bigfoot. We want to make sure that everyone understands that we’re not trying to shoot Bigfoot. What we wanna’ do is trap Bigfoot and we’ve offering for those of you who wanna’ get out and get in a hunt, and try to trap Bigfoot a $25,000 […] bounty.

He went on to describe the whole thing as ‘tourism’ and was confident that many people from outside the state would want to get involved.

Humphrey tried to get a bill passed which would have seen official rules, dates, hunting licenses and fees for hunting Bigfoot put in place but the legislative measure never made it out of committee.

However, fast forward to the start of this month, and the bounty had been hiked to a huge $2.1 million, despite the bill not being passed. Apparently an upcoming Hollywood Bigfoot movie pledged $2 million towards the cause while another private business offered $100,000, The Stilwell Democrat Journal reported.

In light of the huge financial pledges, Humphrey said the state’s tourism department is now working on a Bigfoot promotional campaign.

He told reporters:

We’re having fun with it. It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying it. But at the same time, I know a lot of people thought I was crazy. But, I think if people chill out, (they could) see that this could be a serious deal bringing in a lot of money, a lot of tourism.

Humphrey added, ‘I hope people get here and ride 4-wheelers and do fishing and go to the restaurants and sleep in motels. Come to Oklahoma, have an adventure. Enjoy yourself, tell your friends and come back.’

I think I’ll just stick to watching Missing Link for now…