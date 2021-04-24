Old Man Spotted In Park Performing Perfect Backflip Off Swing

u.already.know.who.it_is/TikTok

Footage of an elderly man performing a perfect backflip from a swing at a children’s playground has left people absolutely stunned.

Demonstrating the sort of gymnastic skill many people in their twenties would long for, the unnamed man – said to be in his seventies – could be seen flipping his legs back over his head with extraordinary ease.

Advert 10

Making the move look as simple as 1,2,3, the septuagenarian landed expertly on his feet without so much as a wobble, throwing his hands out to both sides like a true gymnast.

You can watch the clip for yourself below:

Advert 10

The footage was shared by TikToker @u.already.know.who.it_is, with the video gaining over four million likes at the time of writing.

@u.already.know.who.it_is – whose name is Denver – explained:

I was at the park and a man in his ’70s flipped off the swing. He been doing gymnastics for years and he still has it.

Denver’s followers have been understandably blown away by the impromptu stunt, with one person even calling for a Netflix documentary about the cat-like pensioner.

Advert 10

Another commented:

The way he put his arms out after sticking the landing. Gold medal worthy. 12/10.

A third person said:

That was so smooth and cute.

Advert 10

u.already.know.who.it_is/TikTok

Of course, even though we can’t all be gifted gymnasts, this heart-warming vid really does show that you’re never too old to have fun at the park.