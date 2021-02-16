Olympian Scott Miller Arrested As Alleged Drugs Kingpin In $1.6 Million Haul
Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has appeared in court on suspicion of drug trafficking after $1.6 million worth of methamphetamines was discovered in a police raid last month.
Miller, who won silver and bronze medals for Australia at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996, was arrested in Sydney on Tuesday, February 16, after authorities linked him to the major drug haul.
According to prosecutors, the arrest and seizure of the drugs was part of a major operation to break up a regional drug syndicate.
The 45-year old is believed to have been a kingpin in the organisation, which according to a police statement was set to unleash ‘death and misery’ on citizens in the Australian state of New South Wales by supplying vast amounts of methylamphetamines – known as ‘ice’. At least 4kg of the drug was discovered hidden in eight candles being transported in a vehicle back in January, with another 2kg seized elsewhere. According to News Australia, the total haul has an estimated street value of around AUD$3 million.
Footage from the arrest shows Miller in his house, shirtless in a pair of jeans, slumped in a white chair at a table. Another man, 47-year-old Wayne Allan Johnson, was also detained in connection with the alleged syndicate.
Miller has been charged with two counts of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and directing a criminal group, with police alleging that the former star swimmer was the mastermind of a ‘well-organised and well-financed’ organisation distributing drugs across the region, the New York Post reports.
In a statement, Police Superintendent John Watson said:
The ice is of very high purity … it was molded inside the glass in each candle
They were intent on delivering death and misery right throughout the state and in particular Albury.
Regional NSW has been hit hard with ice and this particular syndicate was intent on contributing to that.
As part of the seizure, police also confiscated 1kg of heroin – estimated to be worth about $250,000 – as well as $75,000 in cash, mobile phones, documents, encrypted electronic devices and a white Toyota Camry, all of which are set to be sent to undergo forensic examination.
Watson said that the investigation, which was launched earlier this year as part of a crack down on the supply of meth and other prohibited drugs in Sydney and NSW, was ‘alive and ongoing’.
Miller will remain in custody pending a court date on April 13.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read