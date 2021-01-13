Olympic Gold Medallist Allegedly Stormed Capitol In Team USA Jacket PA

A two-time Olympic gold medallist was allegedly among the group of rioters who stormed the US Capitol building last week.

Former coaches and teammates of Klete Keller, who won the medals when swimming relays with Michael Phelps, identified the athlete in videos posted at the scene.

One video appears to show Keller wearing a Team USA jacket, towering over a violent crowd that is clashing with police officers as they try to clear Capitol grounds.

His identification comes after a swimming news website, SwimSwam, first reported that Keller had taken part in the riots. Since its publication, several people have reported Keller to law enforcement authorities.

Although his social media accounts have seen been deleted, several of them included a stream of pro-Trump content, as per The New York Times.

Although the video does not show Keller participating in any violent acts, his presence in the building, if confirmed by authorities, could still have legal consequences on the grounds of illegal trespassing.

In the week following the January 6 riots, more than 160 casefiles have been opened and a total of 70 people have been charged so far.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

Michael Sherwin, US Attorney for the District of Columbia, told the BBC that some of the misdemeanor charges that have been filed so far are ‘just the beginning’, and officials are looking at ‘significant felony cases’ tied to sedition and conspiracy.

On Sunday, January 10, the Department of Justice announced that it had arrested a rioter, nicknamed ‘Zip Tie Guy’, who was pictured with plastic restraints inside the building.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, from Nashville in Tennessee, was photographed in the Senate chamber wearing tactical gear and holding a bunch of plastic zip ties during the riots.

Authorities also identified another man, Larry Brock, who is accused of entering the Capitol with a white flex cuff, a restraining device often used by law enforcement.

His arrest comes after his ex-wife turned him in. ‘When I saw this was happening, I was afraid he would be there,’ she told investigators, the BBC reported.

While neither of the men are accused of plotting to use the restraints, they both face disorderly conduct and violent entry charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also currently offering up a $50,000 (£37,000) reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a person who planted pipe bombs at Democratic and Republican party headquarters.