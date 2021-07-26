Olympic Gymnast Does Black Lives Matter Tribute During Her Floor Routine

PA Images

18-year-old gymnast Luciana Alvarado performed a Black Lives Matter tribute during her floor routine at the Olympics in Tokyo.

During the floor competition on Sunday, Alvarado managed to incorporate a unique tribute into her routine when she dropped to one know, thrust her head back and put her right fist high in the air. The gesture was to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

At this year’s Olympics, the International Olympic Committee has come forward saying that it will support demonstrations such as this, as long as the demonstrations are not during the competition or during the medal ceremony. Alvarado’s demonstration seems to have been one that will be allowed by the committee, as it was incorporated into her performance.

As the first Costa Rican gymnast to ever qualify for the Olympics, Alvarado made history on Sunday with her performance. With such a momentous occasion, she chose to use her platform to create awareness for a cause that she believes in, stating that she wanted to highlight ‘the importance of everyone treated with respect and dignity and everyone having the same rights.’

Alvarado said, according to the AP, that her demonstration was done to showcase that ‘we’re all the same and we’re all beautiful and amazing.’

While her performance was historic, her score of 12.166 for her routine was not enough to get her into the finals. That said, she certainly left her mark on this year’s games.