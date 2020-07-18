Olympic Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dies Aged 20 alexandrovskaya.k/Instagram/PA

Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20.

The Russian athlete is said to have fallen out of a window in Moscow and died yesterday, July 17, as a result of the fall.

Alexandrovskaya was born in the Russian capital in 2000, but went on to represent Australia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang after obtaining Australian citizenship in 2016.

The young skater formed a hugely successful partnership with 23-year-old Harley Windsor and went on to win the world junior title in 2017 and the 2017/18 ISU Junior Grand Prix Final.

After performing in the Olympics, Alexandrovskaya was forced to retire due to health reasons.

Windsor took to Instagram to pay tribute to his former partner, saying the news was something he could ‘never prepare for’.

He wrote:

Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.

Two-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Evgenia Medvedeva also expressed her sadness at the news, writing: ‘We will miss you, baby. Condolences to the family.’

Russian website Izvestiu, as cited by The Sun, states the circumstances of the incident surrounding her death ‘are being clarified’.

Our thoughts are with Alexandrovskaya’s friends and family at this tragic time.