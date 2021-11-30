unilad
Omicron: All The New Rules In Force Today You Need To Know

30 Nov 2021
New Covid rules are coming into force today in an effort to curb the Omicron variant.

Cases of the new variant were first confirmed to have been detected in the UK on November 27, and the changes come as part of an effort to curb its impact.

Expansion of the booster jab programme was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, with all over 18s being invited to have a booster jab.

While experts say that it will take up to three weeks to know how the new variant impacts vaccines, evidence suggests that the new variant has a higher re-infection rate.

Testing for Omicron variant (Alamy)Alamy

Taking effect from today, the new rules will see face masks become mandatory on public transport and shops, including hairdressers, takeaways and banks.

Those who arrive in the UK will need to take a PCR test within 48 hours of entering the country. They must also self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Travel to some South African countries has also been restricted, with areas being put on the ‘red list’ and requiring stays in quarantine hotels

Anyone who has had contact with someone who has the new variant must self-isolate for 10 days.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

