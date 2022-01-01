Omicron: Boris Johnson Expected To Make Indoor Mixing Announcement Next Week

Alamy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed a decision about possible further Covid-19 restrictions until next week, sources have said.

Amid rising hospitalisations and continued record-level case numbers the government confirmed earlier this week that no new measures would be introduced ahead of the New Year, allowing hospitality businesses to remain open for the festivities.

Johnson had confirmed he would ‘review’ the situation, leaving open the possibility of a ban on indoor mixing between households in January. However, reports say no such review is expected until later next week, with Johnson understood to believe data on hospitalisations collected over the festive period is not ‘reliable’ enough to draw ‘firm conclusions’ about Omicron’s impact.

The report, published in The Times, comes as the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 25 people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 last week, and as concerns grew over rising case rates in over-60s – the most vulnerable age group.

Despite more than 2,000 people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 for the second day in a row, a source told The Times that current figures meant ‘we are not in the territory for further restrictions’, pointing to data that appeared to show a fall in the proportion of people hospitalised with Covid-19 who were being treated for the disease alone, rather than another health condition.

Around 67% of Covid-19 inpatients last week were being treated primarily for the virus, compared with 74% at the start of December.

NHS Providers head Chris Hopson echoed that the government had ‘a high threshold to cross before it will introduce extra restrictions’, and acknowledged that ‘in the absence of that surge of severely ill older people, that threshold hasn’t been crossed yet’.

Nevertheless, UK Health Security Agency chief medical advisor Susan Hopkins warned it was ‘too early to draw definitive conclusions on hospital severity’, adding that ‘the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over-60s population in England means it remains highly likely there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks’.

News of Johnson’s delayed decision comes as South African health officials said the country’s Omicron wave appeared to be on the decline, less than six weeks after the variant first emerged.