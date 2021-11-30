Omicron: Boris Johnson To Address The Nation Today On New Variant

Alamy

Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference today after new restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the Omicron variant came into force.

From today, November 30, masks are once again compulsory on public transport and in shops, while those pinged by the NHS test and trace app who have been in contact with a confirmed Omicron case will be required to self isolate regardless of vaccine status.

It’s expected that Johnson will use the opportunity to emphasise the importance of following the new measures to avoid further restrictions being put in place, with the prime minister also expected to lay out plans for an expanded booster roll-out.

The conference comes after it was confirmed on Monday that eligibility for receiving a third vaccine dose was being cut from six months to three months after receiving the second dose, with all over-18s to be called for a booster.

The Times is reporting that Johnson will set a target of delivering 3.5 million booster jabs per week – roughly the same rate achieved at the peak of the initial vaccine rollout. According to Politico, around 2.5 million people are currently being vaccinated each week, with the expanded rollout set to be staggered by age group.

Following concerns about the Omicron variant, which is understood to potentially carry a higher reinfection rate, new travel restrictions have also come into force in recent days, with all passengers now set to be told to isolate at home until they have completed a PCR test on their second day after arrival.