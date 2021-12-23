unilad
Advert

Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid Vaccination

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Dec 2021 10:16
Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid VaccinationAlamy

The UK is considering rolling out a fourth COVID-19 vaccine in order to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, according to a new report.

There’s been a total of 11.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with new daily cases exceeding 100,000 as of yesterday, December 22.

Advert

People up and down the country have been receiving their third dose, known as a booster, in recent days in the lead up to Christmas, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoping to provide a jab to everyone before the end of the year. However, a fourth dose could be on the horizon to keep numbers as low as possible.

Vaccines. (Alamy)Alamy

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is said to be considering a fourth vaccine being extended to the elderly and vulnerable, rather than just those with weakened immune systems. If it is made available, it would come four months after the third jab and will be ready in 2022.

‘We need to see more data. We are in different circumstances to Israel and we need to see more data on waning immunity and vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation,’ Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the JCVI, told The Telegraph.

Advert
Woman holding coronavirus vaccine (Alamy)Alamy

It comes after Israel announced it would provide a fourth vaccine to those over the age of 60. ‘This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world,’ Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, as per Sky News. It also expanded its travel ban to include the US, Germany, Italy, Turkey and Canada.

‘We are seeing waning immunity, reflected in the reduction of antibodies and also in breakthrough infections, in people that got the third dose,’ Professor Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben Gurion University in Israel and a member of the Pandemic Expert Committee, said.

‘It’s a bit similar to the situation with the second dose several months ago. Due to this, some of us thought that those who are more than four months after their third dose ought to be vaccinated.’

Advert

Israel will also share its data on fourth doses with the UK. Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister Karl Lauterbach has backed calls for a fourth vaccine, with the country ordering millions of new doses to fight the spread of Omicron.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’
News

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’
Life

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’

Logan Paul Claims People Believe Jake Paul Is This Generation’s Mike Tyson
Celebrity

Logan Paul Claims People Believe Jake Paul Is This Generation’s Mike Tyson

Disturbing Fan Theory Suggests Kate Winslet And Cameron Diaz Are Actually Dead In The Holiday
Film and TV

Disturbing Fan Theory Suggests Kate Winslet And Cameron Diaz Are Actually Dead In The Holiday

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, UK, Vaccines

Credits

The Telegraph and 1 other

  1. The Telegraph

    Britain to consider fourth Covid vaccination as Israel and Germany press ahead with second booster

  2. Sky News

    COVID-19: Israel to offer fourth coronavirus vaccine dose to over-60s, saying it is first nation set to roll it out

 