Omicron: Data Reveals The UK’s Biggest Covid Hotspots As Cases Soar To Highest Yet
New data has revealed the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the UK, as the number of cases soars to the highest level yet.
A further 78,610 coronavirus infections were reported on Wednesday, December 15, approximately 10,000 more cases than the previous record seen in January.
This comes amid fears over the new, fast-spreading Omicron variant, which was first identified as a ‘variant of concern’ on November 26.
South Northamptonshire, which was among the first places in the UK to report Omicron cases, is now seeing a case rate of 917 per 100,000, Metro reports.
The top five areas where cases are rising on a week-on-week basis were found to be in London, where Omicron is now understood to be the dominant strain. This includes Southwark, Lambeth, Hackney, Islington and Lewisham, which all saw a rise in infections between December 4 and 11. Elsewhere, 226 (60%) of the 377 local authority areas in the UK have seen a week-on-week rise in rates.
Speaking at a press conference last night, the government’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty urged members of the public to ‘prioritise social interactions that really matter to them’ when it comes to attending social gatherings in the run-up to Christmas Day.
Advising people not to ‘mix with people you don’t have to’, Whitty said:
I really think people should be prioritising those things – and only those things – that really matter to them.
Because otherwise the risk of someone getting infected at something that doesn’t really matter to them and then not being able to do the things that matter to them obviously goes up.
I don’t think you need to be a doctor to think that, I think that’s what most people are very sensibly calculating and that seems to me a sensible approach.
Speaking at the same press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government isn’t ‘cancelling people’s parties or their ability to mix’, but rather advising people to ‘think carefully before you go’.
