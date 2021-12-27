Omicron: Government Set To Make Huge Covid Announcement At 4pm Today

Alamy

The government is set to make an announcement today, December 27, with an update on coronavirus figures and the spread of Omicron.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with advisors throughout the day ahead of the announcement, which will take place at 4.00pm.

Figures are usually published daily at 4.00pm, but the latest numbers were not published over the government’s Christmas break. Today’s announcement is set to address the latest figures from the last few days, and should give an up-to-date impression of how the Omicron variant is spreading.

While nothing has been ruled out in terms of further restrictions, Johnson has so far resisted calls to implement any new rules. Other UK nations, meanwhile, imposed tighter restrictions yesterday; Scotland and Northern Ireland introduced new restrictions for hospitality venues, and social distancing has been reintroduced in gyms, cinemas and theatres in Scotland, and offices in Northern Ireland, BBC News reports. Nightclubs across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also closed.

Downing Street has said it would not hesitate to act when it comes to restrictions to slow the spread of Omicron, however no decisions have yet been taken.

In England, current rules require people to work from home if they can, wear face coverings in shops and other public spaces, and show a Covid pass to enter large venues.

Before the government’s break for Christmas, cases of Omicron were rising, with a push for members of the public to get their jabs – be it the first or second vaccination, or a booster jab.

Before Christmas, the latest figures suggested as many as one in 35 people had coronavirus. And while studies have suggested Omicron symptoms may be milder than Delta, its rate of transmission is still a cause for concern as hospitalisations rise.

Figures released today will inform the government’s next steps in addressing the spread of Omicron. As government scientists update the latest figures, the PM is yet to call a cabinet meeting or announce a recall of Parliament.

Elsewhere, MPs have been told a vote will take place if new legal measures are deemed necessary to tackle the spread of Covid.