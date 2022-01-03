Omicron: Government To Review Covid Restrictions This Week

Alamy

The government is set to review the need for further Covid-19 restrictions later this week, as one of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet ministers claims there is ‘nothing in the data’ to support additional measures.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirmed MPs would officially review the situation on Wednesday, four weeks after England was moved to ‘Plan B’ measures and a week after the prime minister confirmed he would not be introducing any further restrictions in England before the New Year.

Hospitalisations are currently on the rise in the UK, with a further 137,583 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country on Sunday, January 2. However during an appearance on Sky News Zahawi played down the likelihood of more restrictions, saying ‘at the moment, there is nothing in the data that would suggest to me, to us, that we need to go further.’

Zahawi explained that the majority of cases were in younger people, who are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus, but cautioned ‘we have to be careful with that, because if we see more leakage of infection in the over-50s…then it is more likely that those people end up with severe infections and hospitalisation.’

Johnson’s refusal to introduce further measures in line with those taken elsewhere in the UK over the festive period was criticised by some health experts, with the government’s scientific advisory committee having recommended further action earlier in December.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, additional restrictions came into force last week including the closing of nightclubs and capacity limits on indoor events and mass outdoor gatherings.

Zahawi said that while he did not believe the data supported the need for such action in England, ‘we will look at that in Wednesday’s review, and beyond that keep monitoring the data very carefully.’