Omicron: How Your Christmas Could Be Affected

Well, let me just say on that, that throughout the pandemic I’ve been at great pains to stress to the public that we have to watch where the pandemic is going and we take whatever steps are necessary to protect public health.

We think that the steps that we’re taking, so Plan B combined with a huge, hugely ambitious acceleration of the booster campaign, bringing it forward by a month so we offer a booster to every adult by the end of the year. We think that’s the right approach. And I think the most important thing everybody can do is get boosted now.