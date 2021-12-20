Omicron: Ministers ‘Still Considering Plans For A Circuit Breaker’ As New Variant Spreads Rapidly

Alamy

As cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus continue to spread, ministers are reportedly ‘still considering’ plans for a circuit-breaker lockdown.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting with his cabinet earlier today to discuss the rising number of Omicron cases, they do not believe the latest information about the pandemic is enough to justify triggering a circuit-breaker ban on indoor mixing for a period of two weeks.

They also report that at least 10 cabinet ministers, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have resisted calls from the government’s scientific advisers to implement more restrictions before Christmas.

Plans to implement a circuit-breaker are still under consideration rather than being off the table entirely, though it is looking more likely that any further action beyond the government’s current ‘Plan B’ measures will come after Christmas Day.

A government source told The Times, ‘The data isn’t there yet to justify further restrictions. There’s still so much that we don’t know about the severity of the variant and the extent to which vaccination and boosters sever the link between cases and hospitalisations.’

Per the BBC, the government’s scientific advisers have said tougher restrictions will be needed ‘very soon’ to prevent hospital admissions in England reaching up to 3,000 people per day and they have warned that the later restrictions are implemented the less effective they will be at curbing the spread of coronavirus and reducing the strain on the NHS.

If further restrictions are on the cards then the prime minister will have to recall parliament to vote on them, a process that takes 48 hours and makes the prospect of pre-Christmas restrictions less likely as we get closer to December 25.

The prime minister may face problems from within his own party if he wants to bring in tougher restrictions. More than 100 Conservative MPs rebelled against Johnson’s attempts to introduce Covid certificates for entry into nightclubs and large events in England, which left him reliant on Labour votes to pass it through.

