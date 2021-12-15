Omicron: New Variant Triggers ‘Rather Different’ Symptoms, Experts Warn

Alamy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is said to produce a ‘rather different’ set of symptoms than previous variants, according to experts.

The new symptoms are said to include lower back pain and a scratchy throat.

In an analysis of around 78,000 Omicron cases in South Africa, it was found that the variant potentially produces a milder disease those previous.

According to the analysis, there are 29% less hospitalisations than the original strain, and 23% less than the Delta variant.

Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer, was behind the analysis, which found that a scratchy throat was the most common early sign.

According to Ryan Noach, chief executive of Discovery Health, this symptom is followed by nasal congestion, a dry cough and myalgia in the lower back, The Telegraph reports.

Noach stressed that the milder symptoms do not mean that Omicron is less virulent, just that the combination of vaccines and previous infection among the general population potentially helped change the severity of the disease. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said Omicron is spreading quicker than any previous variant, and was concerned by people calling the symptoms ‘mild’.

‘Surely we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems,’ he said, adding, ‘It’s not vaccines instead of masks. It’s not vaccines instead of distancing. It’s not vaccines instead of ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all, do it consistently.’

These findings were supported by Sir John Bell, Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford and a government advisor on the virus, who said the new variant is ‘behaving rather differently’.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Bell spoke about Omicron:

I think one of the things we do know is the clinical syndrome is rather different. That is, the symptoms people get from this particular virus are different to the previous variants.

In addition to the symptoms noted by Noach, Bell said that people should also look out for loose stools.

Angelique Coetzee, a GP in South Africa who was one of the first doctors to recognise the new variant, said symptoms are worse among unvaccinated people. ‘Unvaccinated patients seem to experience the severity of the myalgia and headache more intensely than our vaccinated patients,’ she said.

Although the official symptoms for Covid-19 are listed by the NHS as a high temperature, new/continuous cough and loss of taste of smell, a Covid-19 tracking app has listed headaches, a runny nose and sneezing as other possible symptoms.

While the symptoms of Omicron have become clearer, it’s still not been confirmed how the new variant will impact Christmas plans.

When asked in a conference about further restrictions, Boris Johnson didn’t rule anything out.

‘Well, let me just say on that, that throughout the pandemic I’ve been at great pains to stress to the public that we have to watch where the pandemic is going and we take whatever steps are necessary to protect public health,’ he said.