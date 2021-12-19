Omicron: Sajid Javid Refuses To Rule Out Lockdown Before Christmas

PA Images/BBC

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has not ruled out the potential for more Covid restrictions before Christmas after new warnings from SAGE.

Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) over the weekend said tougher restrictions would be needed before the new year to avoid ‘considerable pressure’ being placed on the NHS.

More than 90,000 daily cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday, December 18, with the Omicron variant responsible for more than 10,000 of those.

However, SAGE has advised the government they are ‘almost certain that there are now hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections per day’, The Independent reports.

Minutes from a SAGE meeting that took place on Thursday said restrictions ‘similar in scale to the national lockdown’ would be needed to keep hospital admissions low, BBC News reports.

SAGE’s modelling of the pandemic predicts that, without intervention that goes further than the government’s ‘Plan B’ restrictions, the hospital admissions rate in England would reach a peak of at least 3,000 people per day.

Expert advice suggests that the sooner the government acts, the better, and has warned against delaying until 2022 before bringing in tougher measures.

Alamy

Javid described the SAGE report as a ‘very sobering analysis’ that the government is taking ‘very seriously’.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Javid said: ‘We are assessing the situation, it’s very fast moving, we’ve seen with Omicron there is a lot we still don’t know — that’s the truth about the matter. The reality is there is a lot of uncertainty, there are gaps in the data.’

Asked specifically if he could rule out restrictions before Christmas, Javid added: ‘There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think. At this point we just have to keep everything under review.’

The health secretary said he would be assessing the advice along with the potential economic effects more restrictions could bring, and he urged the public to be ‘more cautious’ about social contact in the run-up to Christmas.