Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Dec 2021 13:48
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly considering bringing back lockdown restrictions before Christmas Day on the advice of experts.

This comes amid ongoing concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, with cases having skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Previous reports suggested that Johnson was drafting plans to reintroduce lockdown restrictions straight after Christmas Day. However, it has now been reported that such measures could be brought in even sooner.

As per The Telegraph, Johnson is now weighing up calls for a third national lockdown, which could be implemented before Christmas.

This latest development comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the possibility of tougher measures before December 25, following ‘sobering’ new warnings from Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) over the weekend.

According to its current modelling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, SAGE predicts that unless the government go further than the current ‘Plan B’ restrictions, the hospital admissions rate in England will soar to a peak of at least 3,000 people each day.

After a meeting held Thursday, December 16, advisers reportedly concluded that waiting until after Christmas to introduce new rules would be too late, concluding that indoor mixing posed ‘the biggest risk factor’ in the spread of the new variant.

An announcement is expected to be made early this week regarding whether social mixing will be curtailed prior to the festive period. This could potentially include a cap on the number of families that can meet up, and even hospitality closures.

SAGE experts have urged the government to introduce ‘more stringent measures … very soon’, and have suggested returning to step one or two of the roadmap out of lockdown earlier this year.

At step two, household mixing was only permitted outdoors, with up to a maximum of six people or two households, while pubs were only allowed to serve customers in outdoor areas.

Under circuit breaker proposals, people would not longer be allowed to mix indoors, however hospitality and retail would stay open.

Pubs, restaurants and bars would be have to do takeaways or else serve customers outdoors, while shops would stay open.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

