Omicron: Workplaces Warned Over Absences Of Up To 25%

Alamy

Absence rates are anticipated at reaching up to 25% as a result of a record number of daily cases of coronavirus from over the Christmas period.

While no new restrictions were implemented ahead of January, the Cabinet Office has revealed leaders of public sectors have been warned to prepare for ‘worst-case scenarios’ for workplace absences caused by coronavirus as we head into the new year.

Advert 10

Areas such as schools, the NHS and transport services have already been affected by rising cases of the Omicron variant and the subsequent requirement for staff members to self-isolate.

Alamy

Regular meetings are reportedly being held by Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay to assess the spread of the variant and how it’s affecting supply chains and various workforces, particularly those in which staff are unable to work from home, as per BBC News.

Plans to prevent disturbance to such services have already been requested by Boris Johnson, after Barclay noted how the Omicron variant would cause ‘disruption in the coming weeks, particularly from higher than normal staff absence’ leading to absence rates ranging from 10%, 20% and 25%.

Advert 10

However, for the moment, the minister stated that in ‘most parts of the public sector’, the interference caused by Omicron is mainly under control.

The government is set to review possible further Covid-19 restrictions later this week, despite Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi claiming there is ‘nothing in the data’ which points towards additional measures being required.