One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In England PA Images

One COVID-19 patient is being admitted to a hospital in England every 30 seconds, an NHS boss has warned.

Nation Health Service chief executive Sir Simon Stevens made the grim revelation while appearing on The Andrew Marr Show, to highlight the strain the service is currently under.

‘The facts are very clear and I am not going to sugar-coat them. Hospitals are under extreme pressure and staff are under extreme pressure,’ he explained.

‘Since Christmas Day, we have seen another 15,000 increase in the in-patients in hospitals across England. That’s the equivalent of filling 30 hospitals full of coronavirus patients.’

Stevens added:

Staggeringly, every 30 seconds across England another patient is being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

On January 12, a record number of coronavirus hospital admissions were made, with 4,134 patients needing treatment in England alone.

As of Friday, 37,000 people are currently in hospitals in England with the virus; with that number expected to be much higher today, January 17.

With case numbers continuing to rise, hospital admissions are expected to peak within the next 10 days, according to England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Witty.

It’s hoped that the South East, East and London – where the new variant had taken hold – had already seen their peak, with cases gradually starting to decline, however the peak in deaths will come much later.

Meanwhile, in the North West, Merseyside is said to be ‘right back under the cosh,’ months after mass testing aided the region in curbing the spreading of the virus.

Stevens went on to explain that the current state of the pandemic has left the health service in the most precarious situation in its 72-year history.

‘This is a unique event in our 72-year history, it’s become glib to talk about this as the worst pandemic in a century, but that is clearly correct,’ he explained.

‘We have got three-quarters more COVID inpatients now then we had in the April peak,’ he added.

‘Although we are seeing some promising signs of the steadying of the infection rates, the fact is they are still far too high and, among some age groups, still rising.’

However, many people are looking towards the vaccine programme as some much-needed hope in the battle against the virus.

In the 30 seconds in which a new COVID patient is being admitted to hospital, 70 people are receiving the jab, up and down the country.