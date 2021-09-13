One Dead And Two Injured In South London Shooting
Yesterday, Sunday September 12, at 8.57pm, London Ambulance Service alerted police that there had been reports of a shooting in Ferry Mews, SW9.
When police officers attended the scene in Brixton, two people were found with gunshot wounds.
A murder investigation is now underway after it was confirmed that a man had been killed in the attack and two women had been injured.
The man, aged 27, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital. However, her injuries are reported by Sky News as not being life-changing. Another woman, aged 26, took herself to hospital after suffering superficial wounds.
The man’s next of kin have been informed and the Metropolitan Police has started an investigation into the murder.
So far, no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 giving the reference 7163/12SEP, or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
