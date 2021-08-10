unilad
Advert

One Dead And Two Injured In Victoria Station Crash Involving Two Buses

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Aug 2021 11:47
One Dead And Two Injured In Victoria Station Crash Involving Two Buses@itvlondon/Twitter/@simonharrisitv

One person has died and another two have been injured following a crash at London’s Victoria Station.

It’s understood that a single-decker bus appears to have crashed into the back of another bus at 8:25am, at a time when the bus station in Terminus Place was filled with morning commuters.

Advert

A woman in her 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 9.00am, while two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s understood that the woman who died had been a pedestrian.

As reported by ITV News, the Metropolitan Police gave the following statement:

Advert

Police were called at 08:25hrs on Tuesday, 10 August to reports of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside Victoria Railway Station.

Emergency services attended and immediately provided first aid. One of the pedestrians, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 09:00hrs. Her next of kin have yet to be informed. Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told MyLondon:

We were called at 8.25am today (10 August) to reports of a road traffic collision at Victoria Bus Station. We sent three ambulance crews, two medics in cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and our hazardous area response team.

We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three people at the scene, and took two of them to hospital. Sadly, a fourth person died at the scene.

Advert

The bus station at Terminus Place has since been cordoned off and is closed off to buses at this time.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this crash.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Disney Lawyer Calls Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit ‘Highly Orchestrated’ PR Stunt
Film and TV

Disney Lawyer Calls Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit ‘Highly Orchestrated’ PR Stunt

Republican Official Dies Of COVID Five Days After His Final Post Mocks Vaccination
News

Republican Official Dies Of COVID Five Days After His Final Post Mocks Vaccination

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission
Technology

NASA Searching For People To Undergo Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media
Sport

Tom Daley Responds After Being Targeted In Homophobic Attack By Russian Media

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, crash, London, no-article-matching

Credits

MyLondon and 1 other

  1. MyLondon

    Victoria station live: Updates as woman in her 30s dies after being hit by a London bus

  2. ITV News

    One dead, two injured after crash involving two buses at London's Victoria Station

 