One Dead And Two Injured In Victoria Station Crash Involving Two Buses
One person has died and another two have been injured following a crash at London’s Victoria Station.
It’s understood that a single-decker bus appears to have crashed into the back of another bus at 8:25am, at a time when the bus station in Terminus Place was filled with morning commuters.
A woman in her 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 9.00am, while two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s understood that the woman who died had been a pedestrian.
As reported by ITV News, the Metropolitan Police gave the following statement:
Police were called at 08:25hrs on Tuesday, 10 August to reports of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside Victoria Railway Station.
Emergency services attended and immediately provided first aid. One of the pedestrians, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 09:00hrs. Her next of kin have yet to be informed. Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told MyLondon:
We were called at 8.25am today (10 August) to reports of a road traffic collision at Victoria Bus Station. We sent three ambulance crews, two medics in cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and our hazardous area response team.
We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three people at the scene, and took two of them to hospital. Sadly, a fourth person died at the scene.
The bus station at Terminus Place has since been cordoned off and is closed off to buses at this time.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by this crash.
Topics: News, crash, London, no-article-matching