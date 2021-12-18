‘One In Four Million’ Chance Sees Lottery ‘Winners’ Jailed For 18 Months

GMP/Alamy

Two men who won a £4 million jackpot on a scratch card have been jailed for 18 months after it was discovered they bought the tickets using a stolen debit card.

John Watson, 34, and Mark Goodram, 38, were seen on CCTV celebrating as they discovered their winnings, but their joy was short lived as the lottery’s organisers grew suspicious when the pair attempted to claim their prize despite having no access to a bank account.

Advert 10

You can watch the moment they thought they’d won here:

Loading…

Camelot referred the case to Greater Manchester Police’s Complex Fraud Team, who discovered that the pair had used a stolen debit card to make the purchase in London, leading to the pair, who are from Bolton, being found guilty of three counts of fraud by false representation.

According to a police statement, Watson and Goodram bought the scratch cards as part of a £70 purchase made using the debit card in a branch of Waitrose in London in 2019, appearing unaware that their attempt to claim the winnings would be foiled by the lottery’s organisers.

Advert 10

Suspicions were first raised when Watson said he was claiming the winnings on behalf of his friend, Goodram, who said he couldn’t receive the money because he didn’t have a bank account. Soon, it was established the debit card used to purchase the scratch card didn’t belong to either men.

Greater Manchester Police

‘While the massive winnings were never put in the wrong hands and no one came to any harm, there is no doubt in my mind that these men would have gladly accepted this money without any remorse for their illicit ways of obtaining it,’ Detective Constable Michelle Wilkinson said.

‘This was quite an extraordinary case as Goodram and Watson’s chances of claiming this scratch-card were one in four million; but unfortunately for them, they had knowingly bought this ticket through fraudulent means,’ Wilkinson added.

Advert 10

Both men were sentenced earlier this week, December 14, to 18 months in jail.