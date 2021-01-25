One In Nine Brits Have Had First Vaccine Dose, Matt Hancock Confirms PA

Matt Hancock has confirmed that one in nine British people have now had their first COVID vaccine dose.

During this evening’s COVID briefing, January 25, the Health Secretary stated that 77.8% of people over 80 have received at least one dose of their vaccine and that the country has had the fastest COVID vaccine rollout in the world.

Advert 10

He added that the government are currently on track to offer everyone in the top four priority groups a vaccine by February 15.

The vaccine first began to be rolled out in the UK last month and saw now 91-year-old Margaret Keenan as the first person in the world to receive it.

Matt Hancock PA Images

While the good news of so many people having been vaccinated already is welcomed, Hancock homed in on the importance of still following COVID safety rules.

Advert 10

When asked about if and when lockdown restrictions will be lifted, Hancock said, as per the Independent:

It’s so important to understand where we are right now. We have 37,000 people in hospital with coronavirus – that is almost twice as many as at the first peak back in April and there are more people on ventilators than at any time in this whole pandemic so the pressure on the NHS remains huge and we’ve got to get that case rate down.

Dr Jenny Harries added that the current weather conditions and the winter period was an additional factor to the pressure on the NHS.