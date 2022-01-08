One Million People Sign Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood
A petition to strip Tony Blair of his knighthood has just surpassed one million signatures.
At the end of 2021, it was announced that Blair had been appointed to the position of Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter as part of the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.
Following this, on New Year’s Day, Angus Scott launched a petition to have Blair’s honour rescinded. In the petition, Scott noted that Blair should be held accountable for his ‘war crimes’ and the ‘irreparable damage’ he had done to the UK during his time as prime minister from 1997 to 2007.
The petition read:
Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society. He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicement in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.
Blair has long been criticised for his decision to lead the UK into war with Iraq in 2003.
Scott went on to say that Blair was the ‘least deserving’ person of the public honour and called on Boris Johnson and the Queen to remove it.
Scott continued:
Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.
We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed.
Many agreed with Scott, with those signing the petition adding to his sentiments.
One user wrote: ‘As long as people like Blair get honoured, this whole system dishonours us’, meanwhile, another added ‘blair should be tried for war crimes’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read