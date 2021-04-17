One Of Last Two Living USS Arizona Survivors And Navy Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

KSL/American Veterans Center/YouTube

One of the last two living USS Arizona survivors has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Navy veteran Ken Potts, who served on the USS Arizona as a crane operator, was aboard the vessel during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

There are only two survivors who are still alive, with the other being Lou Conter, who turned 99 in September 2020.

Marking Pott’s landmark birthday, Sergeant Jonathan Stockeland, a 35-year-old Marine Corps veteran who has also served in the Secret Service, sent Potts a birthday message filmed from inside the White House.

PA

As per Fox News, Stockeland said the highlight of his career was giving a ‘Veterans Tour’ of the White House in 2017, of which Poots was in attendance. While on the tour, Potts also met with Donald Trump.

Potts, who now lives in Utah, was also taken for a ride on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Utah National Guard’s 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion in celebration of his centennial birthday, KSL News reports.

‘It is an honour for the Utah National Guard to celebrate this incredible birthday milestone with Mr Potts,’ Major General Michael Turley of the Utah National Guard told the outlet.

PA

‘On behalf of the Utah National Guard, we want to express our gratitude to Mr Potts for his exemplary service to this nation,’ he added.

In honour of Pott’s service to the country, he also received a day dedicated to him, Utah’s governor announced. Spencer Cox said April 15, 2021 would be known as Ken Potts Recognition Day in Utah as recognition of his heroism and bravery.