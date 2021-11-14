One Person Dies After Liverpool Women’s Hospital Car Explosion, Police Confirm

Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening.

So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.