One Person Dies After Liverpool Women’s Hospital Car Explosion, Police Confirm
Merseyside Police have confirmed that one person has died following an explosion today outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
A second person has reportedly been taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. It’s understood that their condition is not life-threatening. No further information has been given about the person who has died at the time of writing.
During a press conference held outside the hospital, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy stated that officers are keeping an open mind, but advised that counter terror is leading the investigation into the explosion ‘out of caution’, with support from Merseyside Police.
Kennedy said:
Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening.
So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.
We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.
Officers were called at 10.59am today, Sunday, November 14, following reports of a car explosion at the hospital, located in Liverpool city centre.
Police ‘immediately attended’ the scene, alongside Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service.
Earlier today, Merseyside Police gave the following statement regarding the incident:
We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today (Sunday 14 November) outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed. Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation.
Photographs taken outside the hospital show the vehicle engulfed with flames, while eyewitnesses report hearing loud banging noise and seeing plumes of dark smoke.
Our thoughts are with all those who’ve been affected by this incident.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
