Only 3% Of Americans Believe Trump Won The Election Despite President’s Claims

Almost 80% Of Americans Believe Biden Won The Election Despite Trump's Claims PA Images

Despite Donald Trump’s claims that he won this month’s election, 80% of Americans reportedly believe that Biden won it.

While there are still a handful of States’ votes to be counted, Biden has been declared the winner and is currently standing at 279 votes electoral college votes – 270 are needed to win – compared to Trump’s 214.

As it stands, it is reported that Biden received 76.3 million votes, while Trump had 71.6 million.

Election 2020 Trump PA Images

In recent press conferences, the current president has said several times that he won the election. However, it appears a large majority of Americans don’t think this.

According to a recent poll by Reuters and Ipsos, almost 80% of people who took part believe Biden won the election, while only 3% think Trump won. 13% still think the election winner is yet to be decided and 5% aren’t sure who has won.

As well as this, the results were found to be split between Republicans and Democrats; around six in 10 Republicans saw Biden as the winner, compared to almost every Democrat seeing Biden as the new president.

Following the news of his loss, Trump has stated he plans on challenging the decision. However, 72% from the Reuters poll believe he should ‘concede defeat’. 1,363 US adults took part in the poll.

In light of his defeat, Trump has made bold claims of voting irregularities – something which has since been proven to be false.

PA Images

The Electoral Observation Mission, a team of 28 international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) witnessed the 2020 election and, according to voting observers, no evidence of fraudulent activity was found.

Linking to the lack of evidence supporting Trump’s claims, several TV networks chose to cut the president off mid-press conference last week after he continued to spread misinformation and false claims.

At the conference, the 74-year-old said that the Democrats were trying to ‘steal the election’.

Prior to being cut off, Trump could be heard saying, ‘If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.’

The likes of MSNBC, ABC, CBS, CNBC and NBC all chose to come away from the president’s statement just 35 seconds in to it.

Trump isn’t the only one who has been subject to this; his press secretary and campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany was also cut off during a press conference after she reiterated Trump’s claims of voting irregularities.