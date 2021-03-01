Only Half Of Gen Z Are Exclusively Attracted To The Opposite Sex, Poll Finds

matthewandryanuk/TikTok/PA Images

Only half of Gen Zs are exclusively attracted to members of the opposite sex, according to a new poll.

A survey of young people aged 18-23-years-old found that 50% are ‘only attracted to those of the opposite sex’, while 76% of those aged 41-54 were attracted to the opposite sex.

The data, which was published by The Times, asked 1,127 adults in the UK and 1,005 adults in the US. Both countries gave similar results.

PA Images

One expert, Karen Blair, who is director of the Social Relations, Attitudes and Diversity Lab at Trent University in Canada, said the differences between the age groups could represent an ‘increase in willingness and ability to come out’.

‘Each recent generation has faced fewer and fewer external pressures to conform to heterosexuality,’ she told the paper.

Earlier this week, global analytics firm Gallup, which regularly carries out public opinion polls, reported that 5.6% of adult Americans now identify as LGBT, an increase on the 4.5% that did back in 2017.

It also found that more than 50% of these people identified as bisexual. The firm said one main reason behind the increase is because young people are far more likely to consider themselves to be something other than heterosexual. It also found that women are more likely to identify as LGBT than men.

PA Images

‘At a time when Americans are increasingly supportive of equal rights for gay, lesbian and transgender people, a growing percentage of Americans identify themselves as LGBT,’ Gallup said in its findings.

‘With younger generations far more likely than older generations to consider themselves LGBT, that growth should continue,’ the firm added.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, told ABC News that young people feel more empowered to publicly claim their identities.

‘This poll confirms what we have long known — that the LGBTQ community is powerful and a growing force in the United States, and around the world,’ David said.

He added: ‘Young adults, in particular, feel empowered to publicly claim their identities — a compelling finding and validation for the past generations of LGBTQ advocates who have long fought for full equality.’

The latest surveys support data published by the Pew Research Center last May, which found Gen Zers as the most accepting of LGBT couples. Of those surveyed, 48% of young people aged between 18-23-years-old, and 47% of millennials said LGBT couples being allowed to marry is a good thing for society. In comparison, only 27% of baby boomers had the same view.