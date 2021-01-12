unilad
Only One Person Showed Up To Pro-Trump Protest Outside Twitter HQ

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Jan 2021 11:41
ABC7/PA

Just one person turned up to a pro-Trump protest at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Monday, January 11.

President Donald Trump has now been banned from a number of social media platforms, including Twitter, which has given the outgoing POTUS a lifetime ban ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence’.

This ban follows the shocking scenes that unfolded on January 6 after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capital building in an incident that left five people dead. Earlier that day, Trump had urged his supporters to march on the Capitol in protest of the 2020 election result.

TrumpTrumpPA Images

As reported by The Verge, pro-Trump supporters had announced plans to protest against the ban on the forum, Donald.win.

The headquarters were empty, with Twitter employees working from home as per coronavirus-related health and safety measures.

Despite this, there was a heavy police presence outside the building as a means of protection against potential acts of mob violence, with 30 police officers reported to have been monitoring the scene at the time.

However, as per The Verge, just one pro-Trump supporter turned up to demonstrate outside the building, outnumbered by two counter-protesters who turned up to praise Twitter for banning President Trump.

Twitter TrumpTwitter TrumpPA Images

Twitter Safety announced the ban on January 8, which it implemented following a ‘close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them’.

In a post, the company explained:

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.

Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

Details of the ban specifically focus on Trump’s final two tweets, one of which refers to the ‘75,000,000 great American Patriots’ who voted for him, and the other announcing he would not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Twitter determined these tweets were ‘in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service’.

Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have all banned President Trump from using their services, while Amazon-owned video service Twitch has indefinitely disabled his channel.

