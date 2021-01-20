Only One Trump Protestor Turned Up At New York Capitol On Inauguration Day Shutterstock

As Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States, only one Trump protester turned up to the New York Capitol.

Following the chaos at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, security was increased dramatically for Biden’s inauguration, with 25,000 highly-vetted troops brought in to stand guard.

All across the country, there were fears over volatile resistance from Trump’s extremist supporters. The reality was far different, perfectly illustrated by a single man with a flag.

Morgan Mckay, a political reporter for Spectrum News and Capital Tonight, posted a photo on Twitter of a Trump supporter who’d turned up to the New York Capitol in Albany expecting fellow protesters. He was left to wave his flag alone.

Mckay wrote: ‘Mark Leggiero is the one lone Trump supporter out in front of the NYS Capitol. He says he expected a few thousand ppl here and is disappointed. He said he drove 45 minutes for a peaceful protest.’

This could be something to do with the muting of Trump’s rhetoric following the riots. He was either banned or restricted on basically every social media, and the controversial Parler app, seen to be used by far-right rioters in the lead-up to January 6, was removed from app stores.

However, the lax response of his traditionally vocal legion stands in stark contrast to his farewell claims. Trump said: ‘I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it… the belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day.’

In Harrisburg, PA, today, a small handful of protesters were photographed outside the state Capitol, including one person wearing an ‘impeach China Joe’ sweatshirt. In Florida, a lone man was seen with a vest, pillow and MAGA hat.

In Kentucky, there was a single man with a hat. In Colorado, as Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in, there wasn’t a single Trump protester in sight. Over in Montana, one man was sign with a sign which read: ‘Biden Won Trump Lost… Let’s Move On.’

One of the largest responses was seen outside Nevada’s Capitol, with 20 protesters holding flags and ‘China Joe Biden’ and ‘America Died Today’ signs.

In Phoenix, BuzzFeed News reporter Ryan Mac wrote: ‘A handful of reporters and one dude in a MAGA hat. There are now two fences plus barbed wire around the Capitol. For now, looks like Trump supporters heeded the call to stay home from local GOP leaders.’