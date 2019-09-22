Only Person To Storm Area 51 Gate Was 60-Year-Old Woman

PA Images PA Images

The Storm Area 51 event is in full swing, but the storming aspect has turned out to be more of a light breeze than a hurricane.

Rather than a collective flurry of Naruto runners and Kyles, the area surrounding the top secret facility has remained relatively serene, with an approximate 300 people visiting the Alamo Gate in the Tikaboo Valley over the course of the weekend.

A further 800 people are reported to have visited the Area 51 gate in the usually sleepy town of Rachel since Thursday.

While some foresaw thousands of people charging their way through the gates - hellbent in their mission to free aliens and spark memes - this has not quite been the case.

Indeed, the only person to have reportedly attempted to stormed the gate in Rachel is a 60-year-old woman; contrary to reports of this being a primarily millennial driven event.

As reported by the Reno Gazette Journal, the woman - who is said to be from California - is now facing a trespassing charge as well as a $1,000 fine.

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee told the Reno Gazette Journal:

She told us she was going to trespass, It was something she wanted to do, and she walked across.

On September 21, Twitter user Matthew Carswell tweeted footage of a woman appearing to Storm Area 51, alongside the following caption:

So like some old lady ACTUALLY stormed #area51

In the same Twitter thread, Carswell clarified the woman was 'scooped up by 2 trucks like half a mile in'. He added that he was unsure of what happened to her, reasoning 'I can assume she’s jail'.

Whether or not this footage shows the 60-year-old Californian woman in question currently remains unconfirmed. However, the video has caused quite a stir; retweeted over 24,000 times at the time of writing.

One person has described the woman as being 'the only one with balls!', expressing their disappointment at the distinct lack of Area 51 storming. Another remarked, 'She did what everyone said they were going to do but were to chickenshit to do. Good on her'.

So like some old lady ACTUALLY stormed #area51 pic.twitter.com/SKvSdUUYul — Matthew Carswell (@Leche_frio) September 21, 2019

Arrests were also reportedly made close to the Alamo gate, with two men found to be wandering the mountains within the Area 51 perimeter on Friday, September 20.

As reported by the Reno Gazette Journal, both men have since been arrested and now face trespassing charges and fines of $1,000 each.

