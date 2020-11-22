Only Two Republican Senators Have Stood Up To Trump's Attempt To Overturn Election PA Images

There’s 53 Republican senators across the US. Amid Donald Trump’s baseless claims, only two have stood up to the president.

The sitting POTUS isn’t giving up the White House without a fight. Since President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the election, Trump has been ramping up accusations of voter fraud, illegal ballots and other conspiracies – none of which have any evidence.

As legal battles continue to drop and fail, including one key loss in Pennsylvania, his support in the GOP is starting to crack, with two senators speaking out against him.

Mitt Romney, a Republican senator from Utah and former presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter: ‘Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election.’

He added, ‘It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president’.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse PA Images

Ben Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, said, as per Yahoo News:

What matters most at this stage is not the latest press conference or tweet, but what the president’s lawyers are actually saying in court. And based on what I’ve read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud — because there are legal consequences for lying to judges.

Ahead of the Pennsylvania case, in which the Trump campaign sued for an injunction to prevent the state from certifying its votes, lawyer Rudy Giuliani clarified: ‘This is not a fraud case.’

Nevertheless, the judge was scathing in his dismissal, noting the ‘strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence’.

Sasse added: ‘Wild press conferences erode public trust. So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets.’

Other Republicans have suggested Trump should accept the result of the election, such as Rep. Fred Upton in Michigan, who said: ‘I think it’s all said and done. No-one has seen any real identification of any real fraud.’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a major figure in shaping the discourse around the president. As he holds significant influence, many senior Republicans would follow suit should he criticise Trump.

Mitch McConnell PA Images

So far, he’s remained neutral, earlier saying, as per the Independent: ‘Until the electoral college votes, anyone who’s running for office can exhaust concerns about counting in any court of appropriate jurisdiction. That’s not unusual. That should not be alarming.’

Former president Barack Obama called out members of the GOP ‘who clearly know better’ for remaining quiet or supportive of Trump, ‘humouring’ him as his claims continue to unfurl.

