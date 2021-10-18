OnlyFans Being Used By Museums To Display ‘Explicit’ Content
A group of museums in Vienna have come up with an unexpected new way to promote their collections, by displaying nude artworks on OnlyFans.
The Austrian capital’s tourism board recently announced it had created an account on the platform, which is best known for allowing users to upload sexually explicit content, in order to display images of nude portraits in the city’s museums without having to censor them.
The ‘Vienna strips on OnlyFans’ campaign was launched to encourage tourists to visit the real-life collections, but also served to highlight the issues galleries with nude collections have when it comes to posting their artwork on social media.
A spokesperson for the board said that the decision to open up an account was made to protest existing censorship rules on other sites like Facebook and Twitter which prevented them from being able to include nude artwork as part of their promotional materials.
Over recent years, several paintings and other artworks featuring nude characters have been removed from the social media accounts of a number of galleries after being flagged as ‘potentially pornographic,’ with works by even some of the world’s most prominent painters deemed inappropriate.
Speaking for the Vienna tourism board, Helena Hartlauer said, per The Guardian:
These artworks are crucial and important to Vienna – when you think of the self-portrait by Schiele from 1910, it’s one of the most iconic artworks. If they cannot be used on a communications tool as strong as social media, it’s unfair and frustrating. That’s why we thought [of OnlyFans]: finally, a way to show these things.
We just want to question: do we need these limitations? Who decides what to censor? Instagram censors images and sometimes you don’t even know about it – it’s very untransparent.
Subscribers to the Vienna 18+ content channel will receive free admission to visit one of the artworks in person, as Austria looks to revive its tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the marketing campaign has encountered some ironic difficulties, with several social media sites initially refusing to allow the tourism board to include links to its OnlyFans channel, in a twist that Hartlauer believes proves the board’s point.
