OnlyFans Creators Claim Agency Published Nudes Without Their Consent

OnlyFans creators have accused an agency of locking them in an ‘unlawful contract’ and publishing nude photos without their consent.

Unruly and Behave, two separate social media management firms which also allegedly work in tandem, have become the subject of several lawsuits honing in on ‘exploitative’ contracts which seize expansive control of clients’ personal lives, with a number of alarming provisions some lawyers believe to be illegal.

One former client, who has remained anonymous, claimed Unruly sold an image showing her exposed breast that had been taken without her knowledge or consent while she was changing at a photoshoot. Another accused the firm of pressuring her into explicit content, ‘trying to force me to be comfortable with things that from the start I wasn’t comfortable with’.

A new report by BuzzFeed News looks at interviews with 18 people involved in the lawsuits, while also detailing documents and areas of the contracts which have drawn concern.

For example, some have alleged facing six-figure penalties for breaching any contract provisions. A contract from Behave included a provision which allowed the company to take out life insurance on the creator, as well as requiring them to be available for medical examinations and share their medical information should the policy be declined.

‘It’s almost like a Frankenstein of the worst provisions I’ve seen put together in one contract. I think it’s an unlawful contract, and it’s used only to manipulate… it’s used strictly as leverage to maintain dominion over the lives of young women who are in this predicament,’ attorney Robert Tauler said.

Another former client, a lifestyle influencer with around 100,000 followers on Instagram, accused Behave of sharing a nude photo from her OnlyFans account, despite that normally requiring an extra fee and ID from those who wanted to view it.

She then said she wanted to leave, and the firm allegedly shared another private photo. Behave has since demanded $400,000 for breach of contract. ‘I would never wish any other girls or guys to go through what I went through,’ she said.

Another former client, who goes by the stage name Amia Miley, alleges Behave attempted to ‘trap’ her in a contract. She was informed her contract would come into force when her income exceeded $25,000, but when she tried to leave after it failed to reach that mark, the company demanded $300,000 for breach of contract.

Behave reportedly cited a three-month period when her income technically reached that amount, but it wasn’t representative of her average earnings.

Unruly said the claims in the lawsuits ‘are broadly stated and not supported by any evidence… Unruly is confident that it will successfully resolve these matters in court, and looks forward to disproving the claims through the legal process’.

