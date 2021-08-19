OnlyFans Has Officially Banned Porn From Its Platform

OnlyFans/@timstokely/Instagram

OnlyFans has officially banned porn and what it calls ‘sexually-explicit conduct’ from its platform.

Following the launch of its safe for work app earlier this week, OnlyFans has announced that it is banning porn and ‘sexually-explicit conduct’. The surprise moves comes as the company continues to attract new investors, while also protecting its partnerships with banks and payment providers.

Since it launched, OnlyFans has been a platform used by sex-workers and content creators with a focus on sexually-explicit content. Now the company is looking to distance itself from its adult-only reputation, in bid to expand to other markets and revenue streams.

OnlyFans has since come forward and confirmed the new guidelines in a statement shared with Input:

Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy. These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.

OnlyFans further explained its position by adding that it ‘[remains] dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform.’

When asked about what will happen to all the sexually-explicit content that currently lives on the platform, OnlyFans said they could not comment on that at this time.



The London-based company has been looking to raise new funding in recent months, but reports have surfaced that it was having trouble doing so. The main issue that investors apparently have with the platform is that OnlyFans might not know important information about the creators that post content, including whether they are minors. Also, it was reported that investors might be contractually prohibited from investing in adult content.

Earlier this week OnlyFans made its first move away from adult content with the launch of its new app, OFTV. Now the platform will focus on hosting an array of content creators, including chefs and fitness instructors. While there won’t be any nudity on the new app, it’s completely free, and users are able to access OnlyFans’ original series Unlocked through it.