OnlyFans Set Date For When Sexually Explicit Content Needs To Be Removed From Platform

@blacchyna/Instagram/PA

OnlyFans has set a deadline for creators to remove sexually explicit content from the platform following the announcement it would be banning porn from the site.

Users will still be able to find some posts containing nudity on the site, but last week OnlyFans shared the news that ‘any content containing sexually-explicit conduct’ would be banned under new guidelines coming into effect on October 1.

Advert 10

The move comes as OnlyFans attempts to draw the focus to more mainstream content such as fitness, music and food, with a spokesperson explaining the site was ‘evolving’ its content guidelines in order to ensure ‘the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans.’

October 1 marks the date content creators will be prohibited from uploading new sexually explicit posts to the platform, though existing posts will be allowed to remain for a few weeks following the introduction of the new guidelines.

In an email sent to creators registered with OnlyFans this weekend, the site explained:

Advert 10

Existing content that does not meet the standards of the new policy will need to be removed before December 1, 2021. Our intention is for the policy to be implemented in accordance with the above dates, but we may need to change one or more of the dates as circumstances may require.

The email was shared by reality star Stephen Bear, who wrote on Twitter that creators had until December to remove sexually explicit content or face the threat of their accounts being ‘suspended or terminated’.

OnlyFans reiterated again in the message that ‘content containing nudity will continue to be allowed as long as it is consistent with the policy.’

Advert 10

The new guidelines, cited by The Verge, clearly lay out the type of content which will be permitted as it restricts creators from posting content such as that which ‘shows, promotes, advertises or refers to… actual or simulated sexual intercourse’ or ‘actual or simulated masturbation’.

The decision to ban porn came following pressure from banks and payment processors who raised concerns about the material hosted on the site.

In a statement cited by The Guardian, a spokesperson stressed the site will ‘actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines’, and that it ‘remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform.’

Advert 10

As well as being checked by automated systems, all content uploaded to OnlyFans is approved by human moderators.