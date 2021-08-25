OnlyFans Suspends Sexual Content Ban

PA/@bellathorne/Instagram

After immense criticism, OnlyFans has suspended its planned pornography ban.

The subscriber-based platform attracted a huge amount of controversy recently for announcing ‘any content containing sexually-explicit conduct’ would be banned, with the exception of nudes. Sex workers make up the majority of its creators, relying on it for a steady income, particularly over the past year.

The initial move appeared to come in the wake of a BBC investigation, which allegedly showed lenience towards high-profile creators with banned content, plus the risk of underage explicit content. In turn, this sparked concerns among banks and payment processors, pressuring OnlyFans on the type of content it would promote.

However, the company has since U-turned on its decision, instead announcing it would suspend the sexual content ban that was planned for October 1.

‘Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,’ the company wrote on Twitter.

‘An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly,’ it added. It’s unclear whether the suspension is permanent or if it’ll be reintroduced at a later date.

OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely recently spoke to The Financial Times about the heavily-criticised ban, explaining how he had ‘no choice… the short answer is banks. This decision was made to safeguard [our users’] funds and subscriptions from increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies. We obviously do not want to lose our most loyal creators.’

The reversal hasn’t been welcomed warmly, with creators and others criticising the company for disregarding sex workers in the first place. ‘Do you honestly think that this is going to bring everyone back? Bc you’re wrong. If you are thinking about returning to OF, think hard about that. They took our hard work, built their notoriety, and then threw us to the curb,’ one user wrote.

‘Tooooo little too late. This is literally a 2am text from your ex… sorry new number, who’s this?’ another wrote. Some say they’ve already deleted their accounts, while others have moved to Fansly, a ‘free and paid social network by creators for creators’ that’s seen a surge in applications.

While specifics regarding any loss of users aren’t known, OnlyFans claims to have more than 130 million registered subscribers and two million creators, with a range of content in addition to pornography, such as music, fitness and fashion.