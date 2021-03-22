Former Operation Warp Speed Head Moncef Slaoui Claims Trump Is Responsible For 90% Of Vaccine Rollout

PA Images

The former head of Operation Warp Speed has claimed that Donald Trump’s administration is responsible for 90% of the COVID vaccine rollout to date.

Moncef Slaoui headed up the public-private partnership, which was set up by Trump, to facilitate the development, manufacturing and administration of the coronavirus vaccines.

He made the comments when criticising President Joe Biden for saying Trump’s administration failed to come up with an effective plan to get Americans vaccinated.

‘I think that’s a very negative description of the reality. I do think that we had plans and in fact 90% of what’s happening now is the plan that we had,’ he said during CBS’s Face the Nation.

‘Of course, the first thing was to accelerate the development of the vaccine. We constructed specifically 100 million doses of vaccine, but also built into the contract options to acquire more vaccines once we knew they are effective. And the plan was to order more vaccines when we knew they are more effective.’

Slaoui went on to say that Trump’s administration could take credit for the majority of the manufacturing and distributing of the vaccines, while Biden’s administration had taken the lead in terms of the utilisation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When asked whether he could recognise any flaws in the Trump administration’s handling of the vaccine rollout, he said communication could have been better in letting Americans know that vaccine stock would be slow over time.

‘I think we have failed to communicate the fact that vaccine doses’ availability is going to be, you know, slow over time because we went so fast. There is no stock of vaccine, it was impossible to have enough vaccine doses quickly enough compared to the expectation,’ he said.

In the same interview, Slaoui condemned the politicisation of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying he believes it will have cost many lives over the past year.

‘I do believe it is a mistake to politicise a health issue. It is a big mistake, many people probably have died or suffered because the whole situation became so political that emotions overtook rationality,’ he said.

Slaoui admitted he sometimes felt as though he had been stigmatised for working with Trump, and sometimes found himself saying, ‘Oh my God, why did I get myself into this?’ However, he added that he felt incredibly fortunate to have been able to play role in helping the vaccination process.

