Oregon Becomes First US State To Decriminalise All Drug Possession In Landmark Vote PA/Pixabay

Oregon has become the first US state to decriminalise all drug possession in what has been described as a landmark vote.

Measure 110, which has now been passed, will significantly change how Oregon’s justice system treats those who’ve been caught possessing drugs – including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine – for their personal use.

Advert 10

Rather than face arrest, trial and potential jail time, those caught would be given the choice to either pay $100 fines or attend free addiction recovery centres.

You can find out more about the arguments behind this new legislation in the following clip:

These new recovery centres would be funded through tax revenue generated from retail marijuana sales in Oregon, with the state having previously been the very first in the US to decriminalise marijuana possession.

Advert 10

These measures will also fund various services for those with addiction issues, including health assessments, addiction treatment and harm-reduction efforts.

This does not mean, however, that the drugs will be legalised; the selling and manufacturing of such narcotics will still be considered illegal.

It’s expected that this policy change will generate savings in the criminal justice system due to fewer drug arrests, prosecutions and incarcerations, with savings being redirected into a new state-wide fund for treatments and other such services.

Advert 10

As per AP, Oregon’s new legislation has been backed by the Oregon Nurses Association, the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians, and the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians, with the groups making the following joint statement:

Punishing people for drug use and addiction is costly and hasn’t worked. More drug treatment, not punishment, is a better approach.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said:

Misguided drug laws have created deep disparities in the justice system. Arresting people with addictions is a cruel punishment because it slaps them with a lifelong criminal record that can ruin lives.

Advert 10

The news comes as the US states of New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, and Arizona voted to legalise recreational marijuana, with medical marijuana having also been legalised in Mississippi.

Scott Rudder, president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, told NJ.com:

Legalisation is the result of years of hard work from a diverse group of individuals and communities. Senator Nick Scutari’s idea that used to generate snickers in the halls of Trenton when he first talked about it has finally become a reality.

Advert 10

Although some US states have previously put a stop to felony charges for the use of all illegal drugs, Oregon is the first to decriminalise them.