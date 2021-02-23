Oregon Man Reportedly Records Highest Recorded Blood Alcohol Content During DUI Arrest

PA

A man in Oregon may now hold the record for the highest blood alcohol level during a DUI arrest.

As per Oregon’s state laws, you are prohibited from driving if you have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or more, or if you’re under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, a controlled substance, and/or an inhalant.

Advert 10

Everyone’s body reacts different to alcohol, and your BAC level may be higher than another person’s despite drinking the same. However, there’s no excuse when it comes to this man – he was more than nine times over the legal limit.

PA Images

Nathan Danzuka led police officers on a brief chase around Madras, after initially being pursued for a hit-and-run incident in the city near Plateau Travel Plaza on Northwest Cherry Lane, as reported by The Smoking Gun.

The 28-year-old didn’t stop willingly. During the pursuit, he eventually crashed his Ford Explorer into a concrete barrier off the westbound lane, around half a mile from the next traffic stop.

Advert 10

The Warm Springs Police Department explained in a Facebook post, ‘The vehicle was reported to be traveling towards Warm Springs. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. As the officers made contact with the driver, they observed the driver to be HIGHLY intoxicated. The driver then fled and led officers on a short pursuit.’

Warm Springs Police Department/Facebook

It added, ‘The driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.77% which is more than nine times the legal limit. The driver was also suspended in the State of Oregon through the Department of Motor Vehicles at a misdemeanor level (DUII). The driver was taken to the hospital to be medically evaluated. Criminal charges are pending.’

While unconfirmed, it’s suspected to be the highest BAC ever recorded by police, following a Rhode Island man in 2007, who blew 0.489 and 0.491 on a breathalyser.

Advert 10

BAC levels above 0.4 can actually be fatal in some cases. The highest-known level was hit by a man in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, who recorded 0.914.

PA Images

One user commented on the post, ‘This person obviously has a long history of severe alcoholism to be alive with a BAC that high. Very sad. Thankfully no one was killed.’

Another wrote, ‘People think it’s fine to drive because they’ve only had a few. This is what that looks like on paper. I’m just glad that’s the only photo we’re seeing, and not photos where someone’s loved one was senselessly killed.’

Advert 10

A third commented, ‘Great work! Thank goodness nobody was killed by this person who obviously needs help!’